Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.58

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $3.00. Movano shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 14,582 shares.

Movano Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $95.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

Get Movano alerts:

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Movano Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Movano stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Movano Inc. ( NASDAQ:MOVE Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Movano at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.