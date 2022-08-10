Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.58

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $3.00. Movano shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 14,582 shares.
Movano Stock Up 2.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $95.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.
Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.
