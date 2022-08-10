Mueller Water Products, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.29 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of MWA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,228. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,875 shares of company stock valued at $324,826. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.07%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

