Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €260.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €260.00 ($265.31) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MUV2. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($260.20) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($306.12) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €238.00 ($242.86) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($330.61) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €274.00 ($279.59) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of MUV2 stock traded up €4.00 ($4.08) on Wednesday, reaching €232.40 ($237.14). 403,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of €166.59 ($169.99) and a 12-month high of €198.95 ($203.01). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €222.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €235.29.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

