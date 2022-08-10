Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Myers Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

MYE stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.02. 202,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $766.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MYE. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Myers Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 304.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 39,468 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 106.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 26,555 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

