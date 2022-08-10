Nabox Price Hits $0.0000 (NABOX)

Nabox (NABOX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Nabox coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nabox has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $626,816.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nabox has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001570 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014749 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038985 BTC.
Nabox Profile
Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,345,491,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet.
Buying and Selling Nabox
