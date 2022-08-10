National Bankshares Lowers E Automotive (TSE:EINC) to Sector Perform

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$17.00. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital cut E Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on E Automotive from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

E Automotive Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of TSE:EINC traded down C$0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.75. 18,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,333. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of C$324.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. E Automotive has a fifty-two week low of C$4.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.06.

E Automotive Company Profile

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

