National Bankshares Raises BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target to C$3.85

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.60 to C$3.85 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
TSE BTB.UN traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.89. 91,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,098. The company has a market cap of C$327.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$3.44 and a 12-month high of C$4.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.
