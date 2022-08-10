National HealthCare Co. (NHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on November 1st

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

National HealthCare has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. National HealthCare has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $77.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,211,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in National HealthCare by 1,224.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 274,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 2.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

