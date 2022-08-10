National HealthCare Co. (NHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on November 1st

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
National HealthCare has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years.
National HealthCare Stock Performance
Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. National HealthCare has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $77.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About National HealthCare
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National HealthCare (NHC)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.