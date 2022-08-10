Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,810 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 93,763 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $103,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $11.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.35. 195,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,112,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

