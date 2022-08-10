Newmark Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Newmark Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Newmark Group has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Newmark Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NMRK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. 5,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.04 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 329,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 277,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,850,470.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 329,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Newmark Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Newmark Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Newmark Group to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

