Newmark Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Newmark Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Newmark Group has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NMRK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. 5,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.04 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 329,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 277,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,850,470.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 329,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Newmark Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Newmark Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Newmark Group to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Newmark Group

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.