News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

News has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect News to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

News Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NWSA traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,125. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. News has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of News

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that News will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in News by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in News in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWSA has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie cut News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also

