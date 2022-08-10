Nicola Mining Inc. (CVE:NIM) Director Peter Edward Espig Buys 300,000 Shares

Nicola Mining Inc. (CVE:NIM – Get Rating) Director Peter Edward Espig purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,844,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$888,327.38.

Peter Edward Espig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Peter Edward Espig bought 100,000 shares of Nicola Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,000.00.

Nicola Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Nicola Mining stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.08. 416,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,954. Nicola Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,593.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.36 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00.

About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims covering 2,850 hectares, and 1 mineral lease located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 22 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering an area of approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.

