Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Trading 9.6% Higher

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Rating) traded up 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 11,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 22,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.
Nine Dragons Paper Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.
