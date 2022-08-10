Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.21

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.21 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.

Nissan Chemical Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.06.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

