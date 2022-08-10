nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at DA Davidson

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
nLIGHT Stock Performance
Shares of LASR stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. nLIGHT has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.34.
nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $60.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. nLIGHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
nLIGHT Company Profile
nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.
