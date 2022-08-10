nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at DA Davidson

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

Shares of LASR stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. nLIGHT has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.34.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $60.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. nLIGHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nLIGHT

nLIGHT Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in nLIGHT by 121.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter worth $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.