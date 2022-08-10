North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.15

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and traded as high as $16.32. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 32,057 shares trading hands.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.08.
North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 5,275.81% and a net margin of 92.85%.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000.
About North European Oil Royalty Trust
North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.
See Also
