Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PSA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.93. 4,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,853. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $292.32 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

