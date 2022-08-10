Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.4% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $16,496,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Visa by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.8 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

NYSE:V traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.12. 36,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,979,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $404.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $241.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.