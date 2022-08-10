Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 19,303 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $93,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Up 5.8 %

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at $924,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,925 shares of company stock worth $8,896,652 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded up $9.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.32. 669,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,839,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

