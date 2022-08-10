Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 19,303 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $93,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.
Shares of META traded up $9.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.32. 669,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,839,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.26.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
