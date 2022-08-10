Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 388,887 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $804,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,008,000 after buying an additional 338,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,254,000 after purchasing an additional 216,147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.95. 16,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,556. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.54 and a 200 day moving average of $219.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

