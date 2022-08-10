Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,815,272 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 122.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,292,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815,272 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.55% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $177,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 47,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,548 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.70. 18,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,536. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

