Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.54 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300,878 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 2.5% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 4.76% of iShares Gold Trust worth $1,543,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 20,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $34.14. 267,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,312,272. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.