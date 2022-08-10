Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $67.21 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.30% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $67,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 340,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 147,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $147,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $123.64. 5,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,554. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.29 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.86 and a 200-day moving average of $123.82.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.