Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $77.63 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $77,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,238,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,221,000 after buying an additional 143,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Alphabet stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.85. 566,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,888,146. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.37 and its 200 day moving average is $138.28. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

