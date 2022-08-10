Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 110,365 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,365 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.61% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $290,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,123. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.03.

