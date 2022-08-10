Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,693 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $83,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.83. 3,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,716. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

