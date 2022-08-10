Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.00.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NVAX opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.48. Novavax has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $277.80.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 705.3% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

