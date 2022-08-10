Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.00.
Novavax Stock Performance
Shares of NVAX opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.48. Novavax has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $277.80.
Institutional Trading of Novavax
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 705.3% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.