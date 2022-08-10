NuCypher (NU) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

NuCypher (NU) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $139.39 million and $7.12 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuCypher has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,980.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00037817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00131086 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00065523 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NU is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com.

NuCypher Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

