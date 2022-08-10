Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Nufarm Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82.
Nufarm Company Profile
Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.
