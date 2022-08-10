Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $126.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close.
NTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. began coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.
Nutrien Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:NTR traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $117.25.
Institutional Trading of Nutrien
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutrien (NTR)
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.