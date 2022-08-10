Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $126.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. began coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

NYSE:NTR traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $117.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $1,270,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after acquiring an additional 123,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1,014.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

