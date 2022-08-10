NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.
NuVasive Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NUVA stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.52. 4,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,925. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
See Also
