Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $12.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 170,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,580. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,256 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

