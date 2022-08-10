Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NIQ stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $13.22. 11,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,146. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,116 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

