Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.40. 3,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,644. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMZ. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.