Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXJ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 121,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,064. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,973 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 41,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.