Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NAN traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,207. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 17,191 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

