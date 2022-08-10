Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:NAN traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,207. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18.
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
