Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

NXN traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,527. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

