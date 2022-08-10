Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on September 1st

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Performance
NIM stock remained flat at $9.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,973. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
