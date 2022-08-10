Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.58 and last traded at $41.58. Approximately 4,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 365,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVEI. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $214.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.