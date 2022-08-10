NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 4.4%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $173.70 and last traded at $181.45. 707,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 54,152,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.24.

NVIDIA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.44.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $28,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

