OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.85 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 158.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.24.

NVDA traded up $7.28 on Wednesday, hitting $178.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,885,699. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.44. The firm has a market cap of $445.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

