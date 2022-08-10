OLD National Bancorp IN Has $8.03 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,365,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,948,000 after buying an additional 1,097,589 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.69. The stock has a market cap of $242.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

