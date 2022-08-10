OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 865 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,820. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.18 and its 200 day moving average is $154.02.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

