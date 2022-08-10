OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,764 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.54. 43,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.24. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

