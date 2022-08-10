Omni Trading Down 7.8% This Week (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00009620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $364.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Omni has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00019904 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00259160 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000704 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000957 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,364 coins and its circulating supply is 563,048 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

