ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,866,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $116,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $63.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average is $57.73.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

