ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Gap Up to $10.33

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.33, but opened at $11.35. ON24 shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 10,097 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

ON24 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $504.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $34,761.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,804.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $30,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $34,761.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,804.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,513 shares of company stock worth $479,222 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ON24 by 70.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ON24 during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ON24 by 12.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,587,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 171,780 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ON24 during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ON24 during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

