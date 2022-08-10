Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Down 0.8 %

ONCY stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

