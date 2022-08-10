Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Oncolytics Biotech Stock Down 0.8 %
ONCY stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.
About Oncolytics Biotech
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.