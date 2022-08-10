One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Global X Silver Miners ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIL. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 445,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 124,328 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 588.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 97,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 83,560 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 62,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 51,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,739,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.37. 3,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,909. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $42.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91.

