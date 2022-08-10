One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 48.5% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $21.54. 45,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,125. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22.

